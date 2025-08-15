Alicia Silverstone explains how ‘Clueless’ altered her acting career

Alicia Silverstone has recently reflected on her acting career after Clueless fame.

The Pretty Thing actress revealed how the 1995 movie changed her career in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“Before Clueless, I was much more intuitive and playful and had more confidence about what I was doing,” she told the outlet.

However, after Clueless, for a minute, Alicia mentioned that she “got a little stressed and made it more intellectual or something”.

“I had about three or four years of this strange feeling."

The Crush actress pointed out that acting is “important” to me, but “I have taken breaks from it at times, and then come back to it because I loved it so much”.

“I've figured out that you can do all the things,” explained the Blast from the Past actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Alicia, who is set to reprise her role as Cher Horowitz in a Clueless prequel series, confessed she “stopped loving acting for a very long time”.

But the actress is grateful for how it helped boost her support for animal rights and the environment.

“We're all humans, so obviously there are things that can hurt your feelings here and there,” she continued.

Alicia remarked, “I really just got into activism and my desire to make the world a better place.”

“I think that gave me something else to think about. I guess if [acting] was all I had, then perhaps I might be a bit more devastated,” she added.