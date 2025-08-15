Alicia Silverstone recalls audition struggle before landing The Crush role

Alicia Silverstone has recently revealed major struggle before she landed the role in 1993 movie, The Crush.

The American actress expressed her excitement for playing the role of Darina Forester in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly for 90s issue.

“I was so, so excited to get this job. I felt like I was supposed to be Darian,” she told the outlet.

Beauty Shop actress opened up that before her The Crush role, the only credit under her belt was an appearance on The Wonder Years.

Alicia mentioned that she was auditioning “every day, but found that I wasn't getting anything”.

“Then, all of a sudden, I started to get close to everything. They would say, ‘It's between you and one other girl,’” explained the 48-year-old.

She continued, “But that actually was worse. I'd get so close and then be disappointed, where before I didn't care.”

Reflecting on her 1993 movie auditions, the Pretty Thing actress pointed out that they “had me back many, many times, and it seemed like I was going to get the part and then they offered it to someone else”.

While talking about the Alan Shapiro’s movie, Alicia recalled working with Cary Elwes, who was 14 years her senior.

“I had to kiss the guy from The Princess Bride!” she further said.

Meanwhile, Alicia added, “We had this kiss in the movie and because I was young... I thought that that meant he was my boyfriend now… Not really, but a little bit. I went to his trailer and asked him if that was okay, and he was so kind.”