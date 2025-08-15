‘Wednesday’ part 2 teases return of key character, Lady Gaga arrival

After the intense cliff-hanger ending of Wednesday's season two part one, its second set of episodes is round the corner.

In the last episode Wednesday is seen having an almost fatal fall from a high platform, that left fans wondering if Jenna Ortega’s character will be able to survive.

In the new trailer, the fans initially can take a breath of fresh air as the titular character is seen laying on hospital bed with just few scars.

Once she wakes up, Wednesday realises she is not alone and comes face-to-face with Gwendoline Christie's shapeshifter Larissa Weems, the principal of Nevermore Academy who hasn't been seen since her character's death in season one.

Initially thinking she is dead and is in hell, Weems tell Wednesday, "This isn't hell, Ms. Addams. But, I understand the confusion."

On further inquiring, Weems tell her that she her "new spirit guide."

The trailer then reveals bits and pieces of how Wednesday tries to stop Tyler (Hunter Doohan) murderous plot. It also featured a dance scene between Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez Addams (Luis Guzmán).

Then, the preview closes with what her fans will recognize as Gaga's mysterious voice echoing over the footage, warning, "Beware. There will be a price to pay," though her character isn't explicitly shown in the clip.

Part 2 of Wednesday season 2 debuts on September 3 on Netflix.