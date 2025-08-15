Sydney Sweeney's 'Americana' faces boycott amid ad controversy

Sydney Sweeney is facing a fresh wave of controversy that threatens to overshadow the theatrical release of her latest film, Americana.

The 27-year-old actress broke her social media silence to promote the crime thriller, but her post reignited backlash from her recent American Eagle jeans ad.

The ad, which features Sweeney stating, "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My jeans are blue," has been accused of promoting genetic superiority and racism due to the play on "jeans" and "genes."

The backlash intensified after reports suggested Sweeney registered as a Republican in Florida, drawing support from figures like President Donald Trump, who called the ad "fantastic" on Truth Social.

American Eagle responded on Instagram, insisting, "'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."

Despite this, foot traffic at American Eagle stores dropped 9% two weeks post-campaign, signaling consumer discontent.

The film, directed by Tony Tost, follows a violent scramble for a Native American "ghost shirt" artifact in South Dakota, co-starring Halsey, Paul Walter Hauser, and Simon Rex.

However, the ad controversy has overshadowed its narrative, with some labeling Sweeney a symbol of problematic marketing. Reviews for Americana are mixed, with Deadline's Valerie Complex praising its "brilliant writing" and "rich and enjoyable cast," while The Daily Beast's Nick Schager calls it a "sluggish and monotonous country-ified neo-noir that fails to innovate."

Some fans have called for a boycott of Americana, with one user commenting, "So uhm....remember that ad you made for American Eagle?"

Another fumed, "Perfect, won't be watching it," while a third added, "I was a huge fan until she let herself be turned into propaganda."

However, defenders have rallied with comments like, "They could never make me hate you Sydney," and "Do your thing, Sydney! Don't let those haters get to you!"