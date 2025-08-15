Cillian Murphy fans react to new film 'Steve': 'Must-watch'

Steve: Official trailer of Cillian Murphy starring movie revealed

Cillian Murphy fans are thrilled to see the Academy Award-winning actor take on an exciting new role in an upcoming movie, Steve.

The Peaky Blinders star’s latest role has fans buzzing with excitement after an official trailer for the new Netflix film premiered on Wednesday, August 13.

The clip featured the Irish actor tackling an intense character, a headteacher in a reform school for troubled teens.

Shortly after the first preview of the new film debuted on Youtube, fans quickly rushed to the comments section with one writing, "Academy-Award winner Cillian Murphy has such a good ring to it."

"I'm so down for it. Cillian never disappoints," another noted.

"Fair play to Cillian putting his name to this, will help a lot of people," a third remarked.

"Cillian is here, so it must be a must-watch movie," a fourth raved.

Meanwhile a fifth admirer lauded the Oppenheimer star for choosing such independent films outside the major Hollywood studio system despite his Best Actor Oscar winner status.

"I love that since winning an Oscar, he's used his fame to get small indie films like this made," they gushed.

In addition to Murphy, 49, Emily Watson, Jay Lycurgo, Simni Ajikawo and Tracey Ullman will appear in the upcoming film.

Steve is slated to hit the theaters on September 19 and will debut on Netflix on October 3.