John Cena reveals why he wants to end WWE career

John Cena has recently revealed why he wants to end his WWE career.

The Barbie star, who announced wrestling retirement at the end of 2025, still has 11 dates left with WWE.

Cena made an appearance on latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he mentioned that its time “to retire” in order to “allow the next generation to thrive”.

“Every part of me wishes there was more time left, but my body is screaming at me to close the chapter,” he told the talk show host.

The Heads of State actor pointed out that he “looks a little younger than I am but I’m 48, I’ll be 49 next year”.

Cena expressed his gratitude for giving almost 25 years to the wrestling “and do my thing and be invisible and it’s been fantastic”.

Elsewhere on the show, the Suicide Squad actor believed that he’s “taking time away from those young guys who could be the next chance to make an impact on it. It’s time, man. It’s time”.

When asked if he did have an opponent in mind for his final retirement match, Cena admitted that he didn’t.

“I’ve never operated like that… I’ve always been reliable. I show up and do what I’m asked. I really want this tour to be special for the business,” mentioned the wrestler-turned-actor.

“My goal has always been to leave WWE better than what I found it and whoever they deem appropriate to get that energy, I’m cool with it,” he concluded.