'Schitt's Creek' star Dan Levy teases plot of his new Netflix comedy series

Dan Levy created the 2015 comedy series along with father Eugene

Dan Levy, widely known as David Rose in Netflix’s popular comedy show Schitt’s Creek, will now be coming up with a new project.

Taking it to Instagram, the 42-year-old Canadian actor shared a series of photos announcing that his new show has entered production.

The upcoming series will have a similar story line as his 2015 series that also featured his father Eugene Levy, sister Sarah, Catherina O’Hara and Annie Murphy.

Created by Levy, the globally acclaimed show based on 6 seasons followed the story of the Rose family, who lose their multi-million-dollar fortune and end up relocating in a rural town.

Dan’s fresh show titled Big Mistakes is also another comedy centered on a dysfunctional family’s adventure.

The Good Grief star told Tudum, that he is “excited to be bringing this truly chaotic family story to life for Netflix and looking forward to getting to share this with everyone.”

The forthcoming series by Levy features Taylor Ortega and Laurie Metcalf in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Abby Quinn, Elizabeth Perkins and Josh Fadem will also play significant roles in Big Mistakes.