Sharon Stone explains why she kept her mother’s death a secret

Sharon Stone has recently broken her silence after her mother Dorothy Stone’s tragic death.

The Basic Instinct actress, who died a few months ago, revealed why she kept the death of her mother a secret for months in a new interview with The Guardian.

“Mom, Dot, actually died a few months ago, but I was only ready to tell the public about it now because I always get my mad feelings first when people die,” said the 67-year-old.

Sharon remarked, “A little bit of anger and a little bit of ‘I didn’t need you anyway!”

“My mom wasn’t of a sunny disposition. She was hilarious, but she said terrible things to me. Dot swore like a Portuguese dock worker,” pointed out the Total Recall actress.

Reflecting on her mother’s final words, Sharon continued, “And when the last thing your mother says to you before she dies is: ‘You talk too much, you make me want to commit suicide,’ and the whole room laughs, you think: that’s a hard one to go out on, Mom!”

“But that’s how she was. This lack of ability to find tenderness and peace within herself,” stated the Casino actress.

Meanwhile, Sharon told the outlet that her mother was afraid of death because she didn’t want to see her “awful” parents.

Therefore, the actress added, “I convinced her that I had put them in jail and they were not going to be there. She was in such hell.”

“Nobody comes through this life intact. So why do we pretend that one does?” she concluded.