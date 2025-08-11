Liam Neeson’s awkward reaction to Labubu craze

Liam Neeson has recently shared his awkward reaction to Labubu craze.

In a clip shared on Fox News’ social media, the Taken actor was shown a photo of a Labubu toy and asked what it was.

“I have no clue. No,” said the 73-year-old.

Liam stated, “Seriously, I don't know.”

When the host told the Naked Gun star that the picture featured a Labubu, he replied, “It’s a fluffy doll. Or, can you eat it?”

Besides Liam, a number of celebrities have been influenced by the craze, including BLACKPINK's Lisa, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Dua Lipa and David Beckham.

For the unversed, Labubus, created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, are sold by Pop Mart, which describes the toys as being “a devilish but cute monster with pointed ears, a charmingly mischievous smile, and very sharp teeth”.

Meanwhile, Liam is also in the news for his rumoured romance with Pamela Anderson.

PEOPLE first confirmed that the two were dating in July, as a source revealed that their relationship was “in the early stages”.

“It's sincere, and it's clear they're smitten with each other,” added an insider.

Interestingly, Liam and Pamela received the support from family and friends over their relationship.