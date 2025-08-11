Harry Potter TV show shares update on filming progress

‘Harry Potter’ TV series issues update on filming process of series

The upcoming Harry Potter series has shared an update on the making of the TV show.

With shooting to soon start in London, the sets will not be only having the actors but also it is set to feature local citizen too.

As per The Sun, the Network Rail staff have been approached to appear as extras when the HBO show starts filming scenes featuring the Hogwarts Express locomotive.

The scenes will be shot from August 23 to 25, with staff receiving chances to be part of the hit franchise.

A source said, "The magic of Harry Potter is alive in London and bosses want to help people’s dreams come true. They’ve called out for Network Rail staff to appear as extras in scenes which will be filmed at a station later this month."

"It's been really successful and they have had loads of interest from people who work as conductors and controllers who are keen to get their faces on screen," they added.

"The show makers at HBO previously confirmed they will use an old steam train that was rescued from a scrap heap in Barry Island in Wales as the magical locomotive," the tipster said.

The train is currently green, but bosses are staying tight-lipped about whether they will repaint it to match the locomotive seen in the hit films.

The first series is expected to run for eight episodes and has been scripted from the first book, Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone.

The Harry Potter season one is slated for release somewhere in 2027.