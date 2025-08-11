‘Sex and the City’ star Kristin Davis recalls early production obstacles

Sex and the City actress Kristin Davis opened up about the hurdles the hit TV show faced during its season one.

Davis starred as Charlotte York alongside, Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones.

In a recent podcast episode of Hey Dude … The 90s Called!, the actress said she recently learned that there were talks of possible cancellation after season one.

"It was kind of, you know, from a production standpoint, like, an unwieldy show," she shared with co-hosts Christine Taylor and David Lascher.

"We were shooting really fast. We were shooting in so many locations in New York City, which is not easy, as we know. We didn't really have sets," she said.

Davis went on to explain that HBO even went so far as to send in a producer from The Sopranos to save the production.

After a while the show became a smash hit and ran for six seasons on HBO. It also helped bring change in lives of female New Yorkers, since the show challenged the old notions about women and sexuality.

Previously, Sarah Jessica Parker also noticed the difference pointing out that women changed the way they walked and sat after the show premiered.

Sex and the City created a spinoff, And Just Like That, which premiered in 2021 and is coming to an end on August 14.