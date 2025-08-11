'White Lotus' star Sam Nivola gives scathing critique of veteran actors

Sam Nivola shares unfiltered opinion on old Hollywood stars

Sam Nivola, who rose to fame after his role in The White Lotus season 3, shared his unfiltered critique of old Hollywood stars.

The 21-year-old, who starred as Lochlan Ratliff in the murder mystery drama, claimed that veteran actors have become a hindrance for young talent to shine.

Nivola claimed that experienced actors have increased the longevity of their careers with the help of plastic surgeries and other cosmetic procedures and they still rule the screens, no matter the age.

The actor explained that rising stars so rarely get the exposure today because the old actors continue to look young.

"You have these really old people playing young roles. And it's not giving any space for the young'uns to move in and make a name for themselves,” Nivola continued.

"With all due respect to those people, one day they won't be here anymore, literally, and they will have to create new stars," he added.

Nivola named Timothee Chalamet as the only young movie star today, "I think Timothee Chalamet is one of the best actors alive, and he's a total star.

"He's one of a very few examples I could come up with. But it's a different kind of movie star; he's not huge and jacked. He looks a little more like me," he said, jokingly adding, "I wish!"