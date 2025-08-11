Colin Farrell to receive prestigious honour at Zurich Film Festival

Colin Farrell is finally getting well-deserved recognition for his craft after being present in the industry for three decades.

The Batman star is slated to receive the Golden Icon Award at the 2025 Zurich Film Festival in September.

He will be honoured with the prestigious award for his performance in Ballad of a Small Player and his career achievements.

One of the most respected actors of his generation, the Irish star will be present at the award presentation and gala premiere of the film on September 27, before participating in a ZFF Masters discussion the following day.

Given the Oscar nominated actor’s career, which includes diverse roles from In Bruges to The Lobster, the award not only acknowledges his talent but further solidifies his legendary status in the global film scene.

As for Ballad of a Small Player, Farrell plays Lord Doyle, a high-stakes gambler.

The upcoming Edward Berger-directed film is based on Lawrence Osborne’s 2014 novel, chronicling the events that unfold when the past of a gambler who flees to Macau catches up with him.

The screening marks Berger’s third consecutive ZFF selection, following All Quiet on the Western Front and Conclave.