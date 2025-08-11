Pedro Pascal wraps shooting for his part in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Pedro Pascal finishes shooting his part in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Pedro Pascal seems to have completed his time on set of upcoming Marvel's blockbuster Avengers: Doomsday.

The all four members of Fantastic Four cast is being expected to join the star studded cast of the hit film as Marvel's first family.

Despite the events of this year's Fantastic Four: The First Steps taking place within an alternate reality to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's timeline, the post-credit scene for Thunderbolts* had already teased the team’s arrival within the Earth-616 timeline.

According to Deadline, since Pascal has now completed filming in Doomsday, he is now in negotiations to lead a new new project for Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy.

"Fantastic Four kicked off the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Pascal recently wrapped production on the next Avengers movie, Avengers: Doomsday, which will premiere in 2026," the outlet wrote. "Also in 2026, Pedro will reprise his role as Din Djarin in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu."

Yet Pascal's early departure raised eyebrows since his character is tipped for leading the Marvel heroes. However, it is suggested that it is done so that other team members get equal screen time, given the long list of heroes in this film.

The film Avengers: Doomsday is slated for release on December 18, 2026.