Marvel actor joins 'Frankenstein' star cast following the departure of Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield exits the new horror movie due to 'schedule conflict'

Frankenstein, the upcoming horror sci-fi, has received a fresh update regarding a new cast member.

Initially, the film was set to features Academy Award Nominee Andrew Garfield in the lead role. But duo to some schedule conflict, the 41-year-old star stepped away from the project.

Garfield has been officially replaced by Jacob Elordi, who will now be playing the titular role.

"Andrew Garfield stepping out and Jacob coming in. I mean, it was like Jacob is the most perfect actor for the creature”, said director Guillermo del Toro.

He further told Vanity Fair, that there was a lot of pressure to cast a new actor in a little time and he is grateful that Elordi stepped in the project.

Meanwhile, a latest development has been made as Marvel actor Sebastian Stan, also known as Bucky Barnes, has also joined the ensemble cast of the new flick.

Frankenstein is going to be a revamped version of Mary Shelley’s classic novel of the same name, set in Romania.

Slated to release on August 30, 2025, the forthcoming movie also features Mia Goth, Oscar Issac, Ralp Ineson and Christoph Waltz.