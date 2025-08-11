Bruce Willis’ wife shares fascinating fact about their relationship

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis, has recently shared fun fact about her relationship with her actor husband.

In a clip posted on social media, the model opened up that he has no issue with her wearing heels around him.

Bruce’s wife shared two throwback photos of her with husband as the former stood 5'10" taller than her 6'0" husband as she stepped out in high heels.

“You ever hear about those kinda guys who don't want their ladies’ wearing heels so they don't look short? Yeah, Bruce is not that guy,” wrote the 47-year-old, who shares two daughters with Die Hard actor.

Emma, who has become Bruce’s caretaker, documented the beginning of her recording session for her audiobook back in July.

She shared a selfie in the recording studio as she wrote on Instagram, “Day 1 of 4 in the recording booth for The Unexpected Journey complete.”

“I’ve lived with these words in my head for so long, and today I spoke them out loud for the very first time,” mentioned Emma.

The model said, “I continued reading, one thought kept circling in the back of my mind… I can’t believe this is the subject I’ve had to become an expert on.”

“It’s heartbreaking. And yet I’m so grateful to share what I’ve learned in the hope that it supports another caregiver on their journey.”

“Because the causes I care about are bigger than me. And the call to support others is louder than my fear.”

She concluded, “This book isn’t just mine; it’s for all of us walking this road.”

Meanwhile, Emma’s The Unexpected Journey is coming out on September 9.