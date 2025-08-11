'Fantastic Four' actor gives away 'Avengers: Doomsday' spoilers?

Robert Downey Jr to return in new Marvel film as 'Doctor Doom'

Avengers: Doomsday will be reuniting the major Marvel actors and characters together.

It has been confirmed that Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Sebastian Stan, Tom Hiddleston, Pedro Pascal Pascal and others are set to come together in the new MCU film.

Robert Downey Jr will also be returning but not as hero but as antagonist, Doctor Doom.

Fantastic Four: First Steps actor Joseph Quinn, who made his Marvel debut by playing Human Torch, appeared for an interview, where he spoke about the new action sci-fi movie.

Even though, he spilled some beans about the fresh flick, but made sure that he does not give any spoilers.

During a chat with Associated Press, Quinn teased, “You’re dealing with seasoned professionals that have been doing this for ages. So, it’s very kind of encouraging and reassuring to kind of know these characters.”

He continued his statement, saying, “I’ve seen Thor in films. I’ve seen lots of people who maybe I can’t mention in films. And be alongside them is very exciting. Oh—spoilers. Scary.”

Directed by Russo Brothers, Avengers: Doomsday is slated to release on December 18, 2026.