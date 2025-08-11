'Wednesday' director opens why he cast Jenna Ortega in the horror series

'Wednesday' season 2 part 1 is now streaming on Netflix

Wednesday director Tim Burton has finally unveiled how he came up with the thought of casting Jenna Ortega.

The 22-year-old actress plays character of Wednesday Addams in horror series backed by Netflix.

Tim never had a doubt about casting her in the titular role. He knew Jenna was a perfect fit for the role.

According to Batman director, playing Addams is not an easy job; an actor must have it in their DNA.

He told The Independent, "You can’t just ask somebody to do Wednesday Addams. They have to have it in their DNA.”

Burton, who has previously directed Ortega in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, said that he first noticed the trait in the Scream star while filming the 2024 movie.

"Jenna reminds me a bit of what Winona [Ryder] had when I first met her on Beetlejuice. That silent movie actor thing, where they don’t have to say anything”, said the 66-year-old.

He further explained, “You just have Jenna stare at you, and you knew right away that was Wednesday."

Wednesday season 2’s first part is now streaming on Netflix. Meanwhile, the second part is set to premiere on September 3.