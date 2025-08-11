Chad Michael Murray opens up about his life as a father

Chad Michael Murray opened up about his life as dad

Chad Michael Murray talked about his life as a father of three kids, sharing how being a dad changed his life for good.

In the latest episode of Great Company with Jamie Laing podcast, the host told the actor that he is a soon-to-be-father. Murray congratulated him and went on to gush about his life as a father.

"Greatest thing in the entire world, nothing better," he told Laing.

The host asked Murray to share his thoughts on parenthood, on which Murray joked, "I mean, I went back to the well, didn’t I?" referring to welcoming his third child, a baby girl, in 2023.

Murray explained, "I've 10, 8 and 1. We loved it so much the first two times that we went back for number three. I will say, however, she’s the last one, because she’s the toughest."

Talking about how meaning full and rewarding being a dad is, Murray said, "There is nothing better. So, you know, I’ve been really blessed to do so many things, travel the world, and do things that most people can only dream of."

"If someone said, ‘Dad, or all that?’ No question, dad, 10 out of 10 times," he continued. "I’d trade it all in a heartbeat. It’s the greatest thing in the world."

Murray and wife Sarah Roemer post about their children from time to time on social media, but they have not publicly shared their kids names to maintain privacy.

Lately the family made a rare public appearance last month to support Murray at the Freakier Friday premiere in Los Angeles as he reprised his role in the series.