Keke Palmer opens up about becoming a viral meme in her acting career

Keke Palmer has recently opened up about becoming a meme in her acting career.

The Nope actress explained how her career evolved over time in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE magazine.

Keke, who began her acting as a child star, recalled beingcalled “the hottest thing in town” saying, “That was kind of, like, the peak.”

“Then I was no longer a child star, and I had to reexamine what kind of artist I wanted to be,” remarked the 31-year-old.

However, Keke shared her career changed after the reinvention through social media and content creation.

“I found my voice in reinvention through social media and content creation, and ultimately becoming a producer and taking my traditional roots into something that allowed me to have a little bit more control,” explained the Akeelah and the Bee actress.

Kele mentioned that there was a crucial moment in her career when a clip from a 2019 Vanity Fair lie detector test went viral on internet.

“I don't know who this man is. Sorry to this man,” said The Pickup actress after she was presented with a photo of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

It was at this time, Keke revealed she has “become a meme”.

“And [2022's Jordan Peele movie] Nope, and just all these things that I couldn't have predicted,” quipped the Scream Queens star.

Keke told the outlet, “I was just following my heart and my creativity.”

“And I think having the second wave of what that is, knowing what it's like to go through the ebbs and flows of this industry and knowing that none of the excitement always lasts forever,” added the actress.