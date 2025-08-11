Billie Eilish’s brother still cringes over awkward Taylor Swift birthday moment

Finneas admits he reckons with ‘cringeworthy’ Taylor Swift birthday

Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas is reflecting on his ‘cringeworthy’ interaction with Taylor Swift.

During an exclusive interview with The Guardian, the Ocean Eyes hitmaker’s brother and music collaborator detailed his unpleasant experience at Taylor’s 32nd birthday party.

The 32-year-old songwriter admitted to the outlet, out of complete embarrassment: “I said ‘Thanks for coming’ to Taylor Swift. At her birthday party. She said, ‘Thank you so much for coming,’ and I said, ‘Thank you for coming!’”

This moment dates back to when the pop superstar celebrated her big day alongside the band Haim's Alana Haim in 2021.

In addition, Finneas shared his unfiltered thoughts on the ordeal in a Q&A session with fans a year later in 2022.

He talked about it in detail on Instagram, sharing his most ‘embarrassing moment’ and the fact that he still reckons with it to this day.

The singer explained that he had “meant to say ‘thanks for inviting me’ or whatever, obviously” instead of what he said to Taylor.

On the professional front, Finneas cast Kate Hudson in his music video for the track 2001 back in May.