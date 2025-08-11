Lindsay Lohan’s ‘Freakier Friday’ scores huge opening

Lindsay Lohan’s newly released film Freakier Friday continues its steady run at the box office, earning back its production budget during its opening weekend.
The 39-year-old actress, who garnered recognition for her role as Anna Coleman in Freaky Friday, has reunited with co-star Jamie Lee Curtis to reprise her role after 21 years in the sequel to the 2003 hit.
Freakier Friday, directed by Nisha Ganatra, had a terrific start in theatres, grossing $29 million domestically over the weekend.
According to Deadline, the comedy sequel earned around $45 million from international markets within its first three days.
It is pertinent to mention that the original Freaky Friday kicked off its theatrical run with $22.2 million domestically and went on to earn $160.8 million globally.
With its strong performance, Ganatra’s project is projected to reach $200 million worldwide by the end of its theatrical run.
Earlier, Jamie Lee explained the long gap between the original and the sequel.
During her appearance on The One Show, she shared, “The truth is that Lindsay had to be old enough to have a 15-year-old daughter, people would ask me about the movie over and over again.”
For the unversed, Freakier Friday hit the big screen on Friday, August 8.
