Linda Hamilton recalls her decision to retire from entertainment industry

Linda Hamilton has recently explained why she wanted to retire from acting after hip injury.

The Terminator star reflected on her retirement decision in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE magazine.

“I worked straight for three years, ’cause I was doing Resident Alien and Stranger Things the same year,” said the 68-year-old.

Linda told the outlet, “I sneaked in another movie while I was doing Stranger Things, and then I had to go straight off and finish off Resident Alien, and I’m tired. Really, really tired.”

However, Dante’s Peak actress further said, “Retirement is a lot harder than working, it turns out.”

Interestingly, Linda revealed that she could focus more on her work as her children are adults.

“I get to do work now the way that I always wanted to work, in terms of time, and I’m not raising children and I’m not cheating them if I sit with my script all day long,” pointed out the Beauty And the Beast actress.

Linda added, “I have to say, I’m enjoying it so much.”

Meanwhile, the actress discussed details about filming Stranger Things Season 5 in a July interview with ComingSoon.Net.

“We took a year to film eight episodes,” continued Linda.

Therefore, she added, “I’ve never been on a project for a year. Six months has been the biggest. You know, Terminator, Dante’s Peak, things like that. Used to be six-month shoots. And hardly anybody does that anymore.”