'The Naked Gun' makers operated on 'two tracks' while preparing the script

Akiva Schaffer breaks down process of writing 'The Naked Gun' screenplay

Liam Neeson starrer The Naked Gun was scripted after a very keen planning and brainstorming.

Director Akiva Schaffer has finally unveiled the process of preparing the script of the new action-comedy film.

Schaffer confessed that he wanted to make sure that the film has a strong story as he did not want the laughs to come at the outflow of the plot.

The 47-year-old American writer revealed that he had been working with the crew for a couple of years, “we're iterating so fast and writing a whole first act that gets thrown away, and then the best jokes make their way into new jokes.”

Akiva shared that they operated on “two tracks” at once while working on the write up.

“One was just brainstorming jokes, set pieces that you don't even know how they'll fit in, but just identifying tropes”, he told Collider.

The Palm Springs producer further added, "And then there's the other thing, which is just trying to find the story that will be the best version to make sure it can work and that it can stay interesting and that the jokes will work.”

2025’s The Naked Gun is a reboot version of the Leslie Neilsen’s old films of the same name.