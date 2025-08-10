David Corenswet’s stardom tough pill to swallow for Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck

David Corenswet’s popularity has left older superhero stars Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill furious over Superman franchise exit.

According to RadarOnline.com, a source revealed that David “is the full package”.

“He's talented and charismatic, and he's got that old-school matinee idol look that's so rare,” said an insider.

The source explained, “He's got Hollywood falling at his feet. Everyone wants to work with him right now.”

Another insider opened up that David’s stardom is tough pill to swallow for Henry Cavill, notably he teased his Superman comeback.

“He was so sure he was back in, and then he got blindsided and replaced, which was so embarrassing,” mentioned a source.

The insider pointed out, “He's still licking his wounds and now he has to see David being touted as the next big thing.”

Some sources believed that Ben “isn't having an easy time of David's massive success”.

“He has a lot of mixed emotions about his time playing Batman and the way he was pushed out of that franchise,” continued an insider.

Although David has previously played roles in Twisters and Apple TV+ miniseries Lady in the Lake, Superman launched him to “superstardom”.

“David's success and all the buzz around him is a bitter reminder for Ben and Henry that their days of playing superheroes are long over,” added an insider.