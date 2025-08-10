Halle Berry's ex husband reveals shocking reason of their divorce

Halle Berry, David Justice parted ways four years after their marriage

Halle Berry’s former partner David Justice, former Major League Baseball player, has unveiled why their marriage fell apart.

The ex-couple tied the knot in 1993 but got divorced in 1997, four years after their marriage.

The 59-year-old recently appeared on Matt Barnes’ All the Smoke Podcast, where he lifted the curtain from the real reason behind his split with Berry.

For Justice, the Catwoman actress’ independence and career was a big problem. He admitted that his “understanding and wisdom around relationships weren’t vast”; he wanted a wife that can be “traditional”.

"So, I'm looking at my mom - and I'm a Midwest guy. So, in my mind, I'm thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean, [be] traditional, you know?”

David admitted that he started thinking if he would want to have kids with this woman, if she is motherly enough to raise his kids.

During the chat, he stated, "Then I'm thinking, 'OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?”

“At that time, as a young guy - she don't cook, don't clean, don't really seem like motherly, and then we start having issues”, added the professional baseball player.

David further claimed that Halle was the who proposed him after five months of dating and he accepted without having any second thoughts.