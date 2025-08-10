Heath Ledger makes 'final call' to Bollywood's big shot director before death

Heath Ledger won his posthumous Oscar in 2009 for 'The Dark Knight'

Heath Ledger, globally acclaimed for his best depiction of DC villain Joker, chatted with a renowned Bollywood filmmaker prior to his death.

The 28-year-old Australian actor played the antagonist in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight in 2008.

Soon after giving his evergreen performance, Ledger passed away the same year due to abuse of prescribed medications. His death is said to be "accidental".

Before his demise, the late actor spoke with Bollywood filmmaker Shekhar Kapur to discuss a new film together.

The 79-year-old Indian director recalled setting a meeting with Heath the day before latter passed away.

According to Kapur, Ledger was jet-lagged, which is why he called the Bandit Queen creator to the set the meeting for the next day.

“He was very jet-lagged. So he said, ‘Shekhar, call me at 9 in the morning and we will meet at 11”, the director revealed in an interview with Filmfare.

Shekhar unveiled that the two agreed to meet the next morning at 11:00 A.M at Deepak Chopra’s message centre. “

Kapur did not bother The Patriot actor until 11:00 A.M as the latter was jet-lagged.

“At 11, I came back to Deepak Chopra’s apartment and he said, ‘Shekhar, sit down.’ I sat down. He said, ‘Heath Ledger is dead”, he added.

What’s Love Got to Do With It? director was left in denial and shock as he instantly responded to Deepak saying “No, he is coming here at 11. He will be here soon.’ He said, ‘No, he is dead.’ So that’s how I found out.”

Heath Ledger became a recipient of an Academy Award in 2009 for portraying Joker.