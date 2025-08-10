Jenna Ortega reveals secret Wednesday Addams role before Netflix series

Jenna Ortega on nearly playing Wednesday Addams before ‘Wednesday’ series

Jenna Ortega looked back on almost playing the titular character, Wednesday Addams, before the series came in sights.

Netflix's Wednesday series is originated from The Addams Family, a fictional family created by cartoonist Charles Addams in 1938.

On the release of series season two, in an Entertainment Weekly interview, the Scream actress revealed that she read for the part in an animated Addams Family project, with Chloë Grace Moretz eventually voicing Wednesday in the 2019 movie.

"I recorded it on the set of a show that I was working on at the time," she recalled. "I went to the closet and I asked my mom to stand outside to make sure that there weren't people walking by."

Talking about how much she admired the character, Ortega added, "I remember leaving this broom closet and telling my mom, 'I don't know what they're looking for, but I would like to play her one day. That would be cool.'"

Later on the actress soon got the role she was looking for and although, she previously starred in Stuck in the Middle and Jane the Virgin, playing Wednesday's protagonist served as Ortega's breakout role in 2022.

Wednesday season two part one is now available to stream on Netflix, meanwhile its part two will be released on September 3.