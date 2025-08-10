Josh Brolin talks return to Marvel franchise with 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Josh Brolin shared if there was a possibility for his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Brolin played Thanos in hit movies Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.
The Weapons actor recently sat down with Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he was asked whether he would work in the Avengers franchise again.
"If they [the Russo Brothers] called me in London right now and said, ‘Let’s do this,’ I’d be like, ‘I’ll be there tomorrow,'” Brolin said.
Weighing in on the duo, who are busy making Avengers: Doomsday, Brolin assured that they would certainly "come up with something really fun."
"I mean, who knows? [Endgame] was a 10-year and a building kind of thing and that was its own bookended deal, and I don’t know what they’re gonna do, but I’m sure it’ll be interesting," he added.
Brolin also revealed that the original role of Thanos was supposed to be a one-off cameo, before it went into a full-blown antagonist for the Marvel superheroes.
As of now, The Goonies alum is set for the premiere of Dune 3 and Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out.
Meanwhile, Avengers: Doomsday will be released in December 18, 2026.
