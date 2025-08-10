Pete Davidson admits learning ‘important’ lesson from Eddie Murphy

Pete Davidson, Eddie Murphy star in Prime Video's new film 'The Pickup'

Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson confessed that he picked up a very significant habit from Eddie Murphy.

The 31-year-old actor recently collaborated with Murphy in Prime Video movie, The Pickup.

While promoting the new film, The Rookie actor admitted that he learnt from the 64-year-old to keep his inner circle small. He confessed that he has a vast number of friends and struggles in limiting his circle.

"I've been guilty of having 700 friends in the green room," said Pete.

While referring towards Eddie, the comedian told PEOPLE, "He has a really small crew, and it's the same people for a really long time, and I think that's really important to have an efficient career and just overall life in this business.”

Davidson understood the need of keeping people around himself, who he can trust.

He confessed, "I'm not Eddie Murphy by any means, but especially when you're at his level, you need to be able to trust everyone around you."

After spending time with the Shrek actor, Pete understood the importance of trimming down his friends circle.

"Pretty much after that movie I was like, 'Okay, I have three friends. Here's who they are. Here's who I have to trust and share things with”, he added.

Directed by Tim Story, the 2025 comedy heist movie features Eddie and Pete alongside Keke Palmer, Eva Longoria and Roman Reigns.