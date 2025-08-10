Emma Thompson makes shocking admission about her role in ‘Harry Potter’

Emma Thompson made a shocking confession about her role in Harry Potter.

Thompson starred as the eccentric Divination teacher, Professor Sybill Trelawney, who first appeared in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and later made brief appearance in the Order of Phoenix and Deathly Hallows part II.

In conversation with the Deadline during the Locarno Film Festival, the Cruella actress admitted, "It's not really an important part of my creative endeavours."

The Sense and Sensibility star went on to explain, "I don’t even be rude to those of you who like Harry Potter, but you know, I came in, did a bit with glasses and a lot of hair, and then left having been quite well paid."

This is not the first time the 66-year-old artist has spoken about her role in beloved book adaptation.

Previously, in conversation with MovieWeb, Thompson said that she wouldn't be returning to the franchise because of her role in Nanny McPhee. Moreover, she stated that the Nanny McPhee films were ones that she "really" cared about.

As of now the new Harry Potter TV series is now in production with Professor Sybill's actor is yet to be cast. The season one of the series is set to release in early 2027 on HBO.

Meanwhile, Thompson's new film The Dead of Winter is set to release on September 26.