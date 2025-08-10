'Weapons' director spills major beans about new 'Resident Evil' film

Zach Cregger all set to reboot 'Resident Evil' franchise for Sony

Zach Cregger, American comedian and filmmaker, has confirmed that he will be making a new film based on popular horror franchise, Resident Evil.

Based on the famous Capcom video game franchise, the horror thriller has been already adapted into seven movies since 2002.

Now, it will be getting a reboot version, which is going to be created by Cregger, who explained what he has in mind for the story.

The Barbarian director opened that he is thinking of making a fresh movie “outside of the characters of the games.” However, he also admitted that he is not breaking the rules of the game.

While speaking with Inverse, Zach said, “I am the biggest worshiper of the games, so I’m telling a story that is a love letter to the games and follows the rules of the games.”

The 44-year-old filmmaker cleared that he won’t be telling Leon’s, the prominent character in the game, story anymore as people already knows about him.

“It is obedient to the lore of the games, it’s just a different story”, he said while adding, “I’m not going to tell Leon’s story, because Leon’s story is told in the games. [Fans] already have that.”

Reportedly, Austin Abrams is being eyed to feature in the much-anticipated project.