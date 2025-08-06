Reese Witherspoon 'open to marriage' again with Oliver Haarmann?

Reese Witherspoon and beau Oliver Haarmann confirm big move in relationship

Reese Witherspoon, who has been divorced twice, might be ready to change her mind for boyfriend, Oliver Haarmann.

The 49-year-old actress was first connected with the financier, 57, in July last year after she finalised her divorce with Jim Toth in 2023.

The Legally Blonde star and Haarmann are reportedly ready to take their relationship to the next level as a source told RadarOnline that "They've talked about cohabitating in New York."

The source continued, "She'd like to have a home base there as opposed to just meeting up in hotels."

Witherspoon and Haarmann first sparked rumours of cohabitating in May, but the source has now confirmed that the couple are now ready to live together.

New York City is a suitable choice for the duo as the Big Little Lies actress’ son Deacon studies at the New York University.

Speaking about a major change in Witherspoon, the insider added, "Reese never expected to feel this way again, but she's embracing it."

They added, "She might even be open to marriage again. She doesn't know what's in store for them, and is eager to find out."