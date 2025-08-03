Vanessa Kirby reveals what it feels like filming for new 'Avengers' while being pregnant

Vanessa Kirby is expecting her first child with Paul Rabil

Vanessa Kirby will be reprising her role as Sue Storm in the upcoming Avengers movie.

The 37-year-old marked her Marvel debut with the Fantastic Four: First Steps alongside Pedro Pascal.

Kirby played a pregnant superhero in Matt Shakman’s directed movie. It is pertinent to mention here that the Mission: Impossible actress shot the film while being pregnant.

She debuted her baby bump at the London premiere of the Fantastic Four.

Now, Vanessa is filming Avengers: Doomsday with her pregnancy. She has expressed how it feels like being on the sets in this condition.

The Napolean star says that she has been so "taken care" of on the sets.

In conversation with Variety, she added, "It's such a joy working with the Russos and (Robert Downey Jr.), because they've had such deep collaboration for so long.”

"And it's been amazing being pregnant and working on Avengers. I felt so inspired and so relieved that I've been so taken care of. It's been a really beautiful journey”, said Kirby.

The upcoming Avengers movie is set to bring together a fantastic ensemble including Pedro, Robert Downey Jr, Alan Cumming, Tom Hiddleston, Florence Pugh, and many more.

The action sci-fi is slated to hit theatres globally on December 18, 2026.