Henry Cavill tells 'saddest tale' while working with Tom Cruise in 'Mission: Impossible'

Henry Cavill plays antagonist August Walker in 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout'

The Witcher actor Henry Cavill has shared a rare story from the sets of Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

The 42-year-old British actor played villain August Walker in the action-packed film.

Even though, Henry had previously starred as Superman in the Man of Steel in which he had performed action sequences, but they were not as difficult as the Mission films.

The actor tried to keep the same pace as the 62-year-old action star while playing Walker.

He received extended training for challenging stunts yet there was one scene where Tom banned Henry from participating.

The popular clifftop that became known as "HALO Jump" involved Cruise jumping from a military cargo plane.

Cavill, while speaking on USA Today, opened, “The day came and I was begging Tom, ‘I’m wearing a parachute, I’ve got some wind tunnel training, surely I can just jump?”

The Top Gun: Maverick star believed that Henry was not trained enough to perform the stunt.

The Enola Holmes star recalled that Tom politely told him, “Henry, I know exactly how you feel. I get it, you’ve done every single stunt in the movie so far, but this one, I can’t let you do. It needs specific training”.

Cavill confessed that, “The idea of ‘I’m the guy that killed Tom Cruise’ after how many years of this franchise? I was like ‘OK, fine. I’ll sit this one out, Mr Cruise.”