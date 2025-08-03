Amber Heard writes heartwarming note to fans after completing stage play

Amber Heard has recently expressed her gratitude to her fans after completing her final performance of her stage play, Spirit of the People.

The Aquaman actress took to Instagram on August 2 and wrote a thanking note along with a photo of herself posing with bouquet of flowers.

“Thank you to all of my fans and supporters for making this already unforgettable weekend so much more beautiful,” said the 39-year-old in the caption.

Amber added, “The flowers won’t last forever but the memories of all the love and support I received through this will.”

After the post, Amber’s fans shared their excitement about her comeback in her comments section.

One wrote, “Really hoping for your return to the screens, what they did to you was very wrong, we love you, Amber.”

Another remarked, “Congratulations on an incredibly successful run with your play! It was an honor and a privilege to have the opportunity to see you perform.”

“You’re a strong woman Amber and I hope you’re truly happy,” added some other user.

For the unversed, the Hollywood actress had spent last few weeks performing at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts.

It is pertinent to mention that Amber resolved her court case with ex-husband Johnny Depp three years ago.

However, the actress made a great comeback to acting last month after the birth of her twins in May and also her defamation trial with Johnny.

Meanwhile, this is the one of the first projects after Amber returned into the spotlight.