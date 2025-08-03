Seth Rogen highlights key element in the making of films

Superbad actor Seth Rogen has made a bold confession about having good chemistry with co-stars while making a film.
The 43-year-old is all set to feature in the upcoming Apple TV+ show called Platonic alongside Rose Byrne.
While speaking about it during an interview, Seth reflected on the importance of on-screen chemistry between co-actors in a project.
According to him, "chemistry is a mysterious thing while making a film".
He told The Hollywood Reporter, "In film chemistry is a mysterious thing; you never know who you’re going to have good chemistry with.”
Rogen says, "it is not always necessary that people who great friends in real life share a good chemistry on-screen.
"There’s people who are great friends in real life that have terrible chemistry on screen.”
The Neighbors actor stated, “I’ve had great chemistry with people I don’t particularly like that much.”
He feels lucky to have shared a good chemistry with Rose while working on Platonic. “So I’m very lucky in this situation where I have chemistry with someone who I actually like.”
The upcoming comedy series, which is slated to stream on August 6, also features Carla Gallo, Luke Macfarlane and Emily Kimball.
Ioan Gruffudd reacts after Marvel's new reboot 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' release
American actress makes acting comeback three years after ex-Johnny Depp defamation trial
'The Goonies' also features Sean Astin and Ke Huy Quan
Lindsay Lohan dishes on a regret that could have changed everything for her Hollywood career
Mean Girls’ star opens up about playing certain type of roles throughout her career
Anne Hathaway gives glimpse into 'Devil Wears Prada 2' filming