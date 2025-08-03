Seth Rogen highlights key element in the making of films

Seth Rogen collaborates with Rose Byrne in new TV series 'Platonic'

Superbad actor Seth Rogen has made a bold confession about having good chemistry with co-stars while making a film.

The 43-year-old is all set to feature in the upcoming Apple TV+ show called Platonic alongside Rose Byrne.

While speaking about it during an interview, Seth reflected on the importance of on-screen chemistry between co-actors in a project.

According to him, "chemistry is a mysterious thing while making a film".

He told The Hollywood Reporter, "In film chemistry is a mysterious thing; you never know who you’re going to have good chemistry with.”

Rogen says, "it is not always necessary that people who great friends in real life share a good chemistry on-screen.

"There’s people who are great friends in real life that have terrible chemistry on screen.”

The Neighbors actor stated, “I’ve had great chemistry with people I don’t particularly like that much.”

He feels lucky to have shared a good chemistry with Rose while working on Platonic. “So I’m very lucky in this situation where I have chemistry with someone who I actually like.”

The upcoming comedy series, which is slated to stream on August 6, also features Carla Gallo, Luke Macfarlane and Emily Kimball.