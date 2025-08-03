Lindsay Lohan gets honest on being typecast early in her acting career

Lindsay Lohan has recently made shocking confession about being “pigeonholed” early in her acting career.

In a new interview with The Times for Freakier Friday promotions, the Mean Girls actress revealed she felt annoyed over being typecast to certain type of roles instead of meaningful ones.

Lindsay mentioned that she was “losing that feeling of excitement about doing a movie” and then she wanted to focus on her personal life, therefore she decided to take a hiatus from Hollywood during the 2000s.

“I do think I was pigeonholed,” she began.

The Parent Trap actress “was thrilled to work on A Prairie Home Companion and yet even today I have to fight for stuff that is like that, which is frustrating”.

Lindsay believed that she can do another type of sophisticated roles but all she needs is a chance to prove herself.

“I have to break that cycle and open doors to something else, leaving people no choice. And in due time, if Martin Scorsese reaches out, I’m not going to say no,” explained the 39-year-old.

However, after finishing the sequel to 2003 body-swap comedy, Lindsay noted she’s looking forward to a more diverse range of projects.

“I miss movies that are stories, like All About Eve or Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” remarked the Irish Wish actress.

Lindsay told the outlet that there “are not many major movies I want to go and see that are like that — there’s a gap and I’m craving to do work like that”.

Besides Freakier Friday, the actress will headline and executive produce Count My Lies, a Hulu thriller.