Meryl Streep makes head turning appearance alongside Stanley Tucci

Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci were spotted on set for the filming of The Devil Wears Prada 2, bringing back their iconic characters Miranda Priestly and Nigel.

The photos, obtained by People magazine, show the cast attending a Met Gala-like event at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

The sequel brings back the core original cast, including Anne Hathaway as Andrea "Andy" Sachs and Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton, now a high-powered executive. New additions to the cast include:

New Cast Members:

- Kenneth Branagh: playing Miranda's husband

- Simone Ashley: in a mystery role, known for Bridgerton and Sex Education

- Lucy Liu: adding her signature screen presence

- Justin Theroux: joining the cast with a key role

- B.J. Novak: writer and star of The Office, joining the cast

- Pauline Chalamet: breakout star of HBO Max's The Sex Lives of College Girls

- Conrad Ricamora: Broadway star joining the cast

- Helen J. Shen: Broadway star playing a new character

- Caleb Hearon: comedian adding to the cast

Plot and Release Date

The sequel follows Miranda Priestly navigating her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing, while facing off against Emily Charlton, now a powerful executive with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.

The film is scheduled for release on May 1, 2026, in theaters worldwide.

Moreover, Anne Hathaway shared a TikTok video teasing the filming of the sequel, showcasing her character Andy Sachs getting ready with an electric toothbrush, a nod to her manual toothbrush scene in the first film. The video caption read, "Heading to werk #dwp2".