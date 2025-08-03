Netflix unveils exciting lineup for August 2025

Netflix is set to deliver a diverse and exciting lineup of films and series this August, promising something for every viewer.

Highlights include a charming Oxford-set rom-com, the highly anticipated return of a fan-favorite series, a new adult animated project from a legendary creator, an intimate drama starring Vanessa Kirby, a thought-provoking documentary, and a star-studded British murder mystery.

The biggest launch for Netflix this month is undoubtedly Wednesday Season 2, with Part 1 premiering on August 6th. The massively popular show, already among Netflix's most-watched, sees Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams back for another year at Nevermore Academy.

Creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, along with executive producer and director Tim Burton, return. New faces include Steve Buscemi and Joanna Lumley, joining returning stars like Emma Myers and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Vanessa Kirby returns to a more intimate drama with Night Always Comes, debuting on August 15th.

Beyond these new releases, Netflix is also adding a plethora of beloved films throughout August, including American Pie, Clueless, The Departed, Jurassic Park, the Rush Hour trilogy, and a large selection of Fast & Furious movies.

Read on for the complete list of titles hitting Netflix in August.

Aug. 1

My Oxford Year

Perfect Match: Season 3

American Pie

American Pie 2

Anaconda

Clueless

Dazed and Confused

The Departed

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fire Country: Season 2

Groundhog Day

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Megamind

Minions

Pawn Stars: Season 16

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Thirteen

Weird Science

Wet Hot American Summer

Wyatt Earp

Aug. 2

Beyond the Bar (KR)

Aug. 5

Love Life: Seasons 1-2

SEC Football: Any Given Saturday

Titans: The Rise of Hollywood: Season 1

Aug. 6

Wednesday: Season 2 Part 1

Aug. 8

Stolen: Heist of the Century (GB)

Aug. 10

Marry Me

Aug. 11

Outlander: Season 7 Part 1

Sullivan’s Crossing: Season 3

Aug. 12

Final Draft (JP)

Jim Jefferies: Two Limb Policy

Aug. 13

Love Is Blind: UK: Season 2 (GB)

Fixed

Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians (IN)

Songs From the Hole

Young Millionaires (FR)

Aug. 14

In the Mud (AR)

Miss Governor: Season 1 Part 2

Mononoke The Movie: Chapter II – The Ashes of Rage (JP)

Quantum Leap: Seasons 1-2

Aug. 15

The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies (KR)

Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser

Night Always Comes

Aug. 16

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Aug. 18

CoComelon Lane: Season 5

Extant: Seasons 1-2

Aug. 19

America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys

Titans: The Rise of Wall Street: Season 1

Aug. 20

Fisk: Season 3

Rivers of Fate (BR)

Aug. 21

The 355

Death Inc.: Season 3 (ES)

Fall for Me (DE)

Gold Rush Gang (TH)

Hostage (GB)

One Hit Wonder (PH)

Aug. 22

Abandoned Man (TR)

Long Story Short

The Truth About Jussie Smollett? (GB)

Aug. 27

Fantasy Football Ruined Our Lives (IT)

Aug. 28

Barbie Mysteries: Beach Detectives

My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 2

The Thursday Murder Club

Aug. 29

Two Graves (ES)

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish