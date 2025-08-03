Netflix unveils exciting lineup for August 2025

Netflix is set to deliver a diverse and exciting lineup of films and series this August, promising something for every viewer.
Highlights include a charming Oxford-set rom-com, the highly anticipated return of a fan-favorite series, a new adult animated project from a legendary creator, an intimate drama starring Vanessa Kirby, a thought-provoking documentary, and a star-studded British murder mystery.
The biggest launch for Netflix this month is undoubtedly Wednesday Season 2, with Part 1 premiering on August 6th. The massively popular show, already among Netflix's most-watched, sees Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams back for another year at Nevermore Academy.
Creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, along with executive producer and director Tim Burton, return. New faces include Steve Buscemi and Joanna Lumley, joining returning stars like Emma Myers and Catherine Zeta-Jones.
Vanessa Kirby returns to a more intimate drama with Night Always Comes, debuting on August 15th.
Beyond these new releases, Netflix is also adding a plethora of beloved films throughout August, including American Pie, Clueless, The Departed, Jurassic Park, the Rush Hour trilogy, and a large selection of Fast & Furious movies.
Read on for the complete list of titles hitting Netflix in August.
Aug. 1
My Oxford Year
Perfect Match: Season 3
American Pie
American Pie 2
Anaconda
Clueless
Dazed and Confused
The Departed
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Fire Country: Season 2
Groundhog Day
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Megamind
Minions
Pawn Stars: Season 16
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Thirteen
Weird Science
Wet Hot American Summer
Wyatt Earp
Aug. 2
Beyond the Bar (KR)
Aug. 5
Love Life: Seasons 1-2
SEC Football: Any Given Saturday
Titans: The Rise of Hollywood: Season 1
Aug. 6
Wednesday: Season 2 Part 1
Aug. 8
Stolen: Heist of the Century (GB)
Aug. 10
Marry Me
Aug. 11
Outlander: Season 7 Part 1
Sullivan’s Crossing: Season 3
Aug. 12
Final Draft (JP)
Jim Jefferies: Two Limb Policy
Aug. 13
Love Is Blind: UK: Season 2 (GB)
Fixed
Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians (IN)
Songs From the Hole
Young Millionaires (FR)
Aug. 14
In the Mud (AR)
Miss Governor: Season 1 Part 2
Mononoke The Movie: Chapter II – The Ashes of Rage (JP)
Quantum Leap: Seasons 1-2
Aug. 15
The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies (KR)
Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser
Night Always Comes
Aug. 16
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast Five
Fast & Furious 6
Furious 7
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Aug. 18
CoComelon Lane: Season 5
Extant: Seasons 1-2
Aug. 19
America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys
Titans: The Rise of Wall Street: Season 1
Aug. 20
Fisk: Season 3
Rivers of Fate (BR)
Aug. 21
The 355
Death Inc.: Season 3 (ES)
Fall for Me (DE)
Gold Rush Gang (TH)
Hostage (GB)
One Hit Wonder (PH)
Aug. 22
Abandoned Man (TR)
Long Story Short
The Truth About Jussie Smollett? (GB)
Aug. 27
Fantasy Football Ruined Our Lives (IT)
Aug. 28
Barbie Mysteries: Beach Detectives
My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 2
The Thursday Murder Club
Aug. 29
Two Graves (ES)
Unknown Number: The High School Catfish
