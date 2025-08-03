Adam Scott shares rare story about pal Paul Rudd’s sudden rise to fame

Adam Scott looks back on friend Paul Rudd’s sudden rise to fame

Adam Scott opened up about the experience of watching his best friend Paul Rudd becoming a star overnight following the release of film Clueless.

Scott and Rudd became friends as they attended the same university, American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

During the latest episode of Entertainment Weekly’s, The Awardist podcast, the Severance actor said, "When Paul got that job, that's when everything changed and one of my friends was suddenly famous."

He added, "It was so crazy. Yeah, and that was 30 years ago too."

He shared his reaction on discovering how popular Rudd already was in their university.

"The year after he graduated, and already he was kind of famous on campus," he shared.

"I got to school and people were. There was chatter about this guy Paul Rudd, and part of it was because he had already gotten a Nintendo commercial that was airing and it was like, 'Whoa'."

He said that everyone on the campus simply knew he "was going to explode" and a year later on Scott’s graduation the two celebrities met and became friends instantly.

Scott remembered, "He was there giving out an award as the past star of the school. And so we hung out after the graduation and became fast friends."

Rudd's performance as Josh in Clueless opposite Alicia Silverstone is widely considered to be his breakout role.

Later on he worked in other hit TV shows and films like 1994s Friends, the 1997 drama The Locusts, and the 1998 romantic comedy The Object of My Affection opposite Jennifer Aniston.

Scott, on the other hand, got his start on popular '90s programs like ER, Boy Meets World, and Party of Five.