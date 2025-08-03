Lindsay Lohan still suffers 'extreme' trauma due to 2000s paparazzi

Lindsay Lohan opens up about lasting trauma due to 2000s paparazzi

Lindsay Lohan relayed experiences of early stardom which took intense physiological toll on her.

The Mean Girls star reflected on the media frenzy that surrounded her at the peak of her career in 2000s.

During an interview with the UK outlet The Times, she said, "I don't ever want my family to experience being chased by the paparazzi the way I was."

She continued, "They were terrifying moments I had in my life I have PTSD to the extreme from those things. The most invasive situations. Really scary. And I pray stuff like that never comes back. It's not safe. It's not fair."

The mother of one now thinks that the paparazzi's aggressive obsession has faded with time in over the past two decades.

"I feel that it doesn't happen as badly now as it did. It was way worse when I was younger," the Parent Trap star said.

She explained that due to social media, celebrities and other people can tell "their own stories in their own way" and that the social media has helped "reclaiming ownership of your life."

Despite years of living under the spotlight, the Freaky Friday actress admitted that she's almost oblivious to constant attention from passersby.

"A lot of the time someone who is with me will notice someone filming. I think I've lived with it for so long it doesn't matter," she said.

However, she still finds it unsettling when people try to take photos without asking. "That feels very uncomfortable. I'd rather someone just ask if they can take a photo or else you get cautious of every move you make."

Lohan is set to return to Freakier Friday, sequel to the classic hit. The film, co-starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Chad Michael Murray, is slated for release on August 8.