‘Wednesday’ star Issac Ordonez talks major physical change since season one

Isaac Ordonez, who played younger brother of Jenna Ortega in Wednesday, shared his joy on towering over his on-screen big sister in the second season.

Ordonez starred as Pugsley Addams in the Netflix hit series that began in 2022.

During the London premiere of new season, Pugsley in conversation with the People Magazine said, "I was the same height as Jenna in season one. I've grown quite a lot."

He added that he's now "hovering over" over the Scream actress, playfully calling the height difference "amazing."

Ordonez also shared his thrill on getting more screen time in the new season.

"It was great to really play around with this character," he told the outlet. "Now I have more free-range, and, like, room to really grow, you know?"

He continued, "Last season we saw that more emotional side of him. That side returns, but we also get to see a lot more of his energetic side. We see him a lot more mischievous."

According to co-showrunners and executive producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, "This season, Wednesday’s journey is darker and more complex as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries, and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore."

Wednesday second season is slated for release with Part 1 debuting on August 6, followed by Part 2 on September 3.