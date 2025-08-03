Lindsay Lohan gushes over fan support ahead of ‘Freakier Friday’ release

Lindsay Lohan got candid about the immersive support she has received from fans on the upcoming release of Freakier Friday.

The film reunites Jamie Lee Curtis and Lohan after more than 20 years since the release of Freaky Friday.

During the film premiere in London, Lohan conversed with the BBC and admitted that she wanted to make a sequel of the film with each and every cell in her body.

"Fans love the movie and there's such a strong loyalty. It made people so happy and I like to make movies that make people feel joy,” she noted.

"There's so much going on in the world now that it's nice to make something that allows people to forget about what's going on,” the Mean Girls star added.

In the upcoming movie, the 39-year-old actress and singer’s character, Anna Coleman, has her own daughter and also a stepdaughter and the story gets wild when four people switch bodies.

The forthcoming film marked Lohan’s return to Hollywood and Disney world in more than a decade, as she had been away from the screen for most of the 2010s. She came back to silver screen in 2022 with film Falling for Christmas.

Freakier Friday is set to release on August 8, 2025.