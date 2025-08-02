Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal join 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' cast

The highly anticipated fourth installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man franchise, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has just revealed a powerhouse cast that's got fans buzzing.

Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, joined by an impressive lineup of familiar faces, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher, and Michael Mando reprising his role as Mac Gargan/Scorpion.

Following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker finds himself in a world where no one remembers his secret identity. With his advanced Stark technology gone, Spider-Man must navigate street-level crime in New York City, teaming up with unexpected allies to protect those he loves.

The film promises a fresh start for the web-slinger, with a more grounded tone and a focus on character development. Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as the Hulk, bringing his signature wit and strength to the film.

This marks his return to the MCU after appearing in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Jon Bernthal's Punisher brings a darker tone to the film, and fans are eager to see how his character interacts with Spider-Man.

Michael Mando reprises his role as the villainous Scorpion, first introduced in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Expect more depth to the character's storyline in this film.

The cast also includes Zendaya as Michelle "MJ" Jones-Watson, Peter's love interest, and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Peter's best friend. Both characters have had their memories of Peter erased, and fans are curious to see how their relationships evolve in this new narrative.

Sadie Sink joins the cast in an undisclosed role, sparking speculation about potential characters she might play, such as Jean Grey or Black Cat. Charlie Cox is expected to reprise his role as Daredevil, adding more grit and legal muscle to Peter's world.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.