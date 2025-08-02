Sarah Jessica Parker breaks silence after 'And Just Like That' abruptly ends

Sarah Jessica Parker is bidding farewell to her alter ego, Carrie Bradshaw, after nearly three decades.
As her Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That…, nears its end after being cancelled, the 60-year-old actress took to Instagram to pay tribute to the franchise and character that earned her her first ever Grammy Award.
In a video tribute, SJP narrates, “She broke hearts, heels, habits. She loved, lost, won, tripped, leaped, fell short and into puddles. Aged, got wiser. She has made the hardest, worst and best decisions.”
Parker further honoured Carrie’s best friends, played by Cynthia Nixon, Kim Cattrall, and Kristin Davis: “Miranda, Samantha, and Charlotte, there will never be better friends.”
“Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years. I think I have loved her most of all,” she continued.
Showrunner Michael Patrick King announced that And Just Like That… will end after season 3. Reflecting on that decision, SJP wrote that she and King “together recognized, as we have in the past, this chapter complete.”
King further explained, “While I was writing the last episode of And Just Like That season three, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop.”
