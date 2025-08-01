Pamela Anderson lifts the veil on second project amid 'Naked Gun'

Pamela Anderson delights fans with another performance besides new movie

Pamela Anderson has dipped her toes in two projects at one time and the actress has been shining in two very different roles.

The 58-year-old actress revealed that while she has been working on The Naked Gun for the big screen, she has also been participating in a production of Tennessee Williams’ Camino Real at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in Williamstown, Massachusetts, since July 19.

The Last Showgirl star has been travelling across the world to meet her three-show every weekend schedule, while she has been on the press tour for the movie which took her to London, New York and Berlin.

“I saw that the premiere dates and press tour for The Naked Gun would have to happen between performances of Camino Real, but I said, ‘there’s no other choice.’ I absolutely had to do this play,” Anderson told Town & Country.

The Golden Globe nominee went on to share that her 2022 experience in theatre for the Great White Way motivated her to get back on the stage, “I loved being on Broadway playing Roxie in Chicago, and I didn’t know if I’d get another chance.”

Although Camino Real requires her to perform only until Sunday, August 3, the actress would be more than open to future theatre opportunities.

"There are so many characters I want to play that I would never have thought about back in my twenties, but I feel like in this part of my life, I can play them with hindsight, wisdom, and knowledge," she said in the interview.

Listing one of the plays she would be excited to do, she said, "I’d love to play Amanda in The Glass Menagerie — I have the energy and the inspiration, and I feel like I’m really just starting out."

While on the big screen, The Naked Gun is now released nationwide.