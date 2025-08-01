Seth Rogen jokingly compares himself with THIS Hollywood Icon

Seth Rogen has recently compared himself with Hollywood legend Nicole Kidman.

While speaking to Variety at The Hammer Museum in LA at Season 2 premiere of his Apple TV+ comedy series Platonic, the Canadian actor revealed he’s been juggling with so many projects related to TV and movies.

Considering his nature of work, Seth said that he could be the new Nicole as he quipped, “Put me on ‘Lioness’ now!”

However, the Superbad actor cleared that he never felt overworked despite working on many projects at a time.

“I slept eight hours last night,” revealed the 43-year-old.

Neighbors star stated, “I do like to work and I like to shoot. I especially love being on set. I do tend to make a lot of things and, and always have. I’ve always kind of been proud of having a lot of output.”

Nicole Kidman

Elsewhere in the interview, Seth mentioned that he has more than a dozen movies and TV programs under his belt that he’s producing and even signed on to appear in some projects.

Meanwhile, another great news for Seth is his Apple TV+ series, The Studio also earned 23 nominations including leading actor in a comedy series for him.

It is pertinent to note that Martin Scorsese also earned his first acting nod as a guest cameo in the show.

“It’s very weird,” remarked Seth.

He added, “The fact that Martin seemed very happy about it was very touching to me.”