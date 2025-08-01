Alec, Hilaria Baldwin fuel rumours about future step in new video

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin leave fans asking the same question

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin sparked a debate among fans after they shared their new video on social media.

The 67-year-old actor appeared on the yoga teacher’s, 47, Instagram as she shared a clip on Wednesday, July 30, where she was dancing and singing to Celine Dion’s The Power of Love as she put her feet up in husband’s lap.

The video showed Alec sitting on an armchair as Hilaria signaled him to massage her foot.

“Foot rub time…makes sense to me,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans flocked together to the comments section where they speculated if Alec is pampering his wife because baby no. 8 is on the way.

“Here comes baby #8!, one fan wrote, while another added, “Too cute.”

“This could help explain their beauty [sic] large family,” a third chimed in.

The couple already share seven children together, including Carmen, 11, Rafael, 10, Leonardo, 8, Romeo, 7, Eduardo, 4, María, 4, and Ilaria, 2. Alec also shares daughter Ireland, 29, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Some other fans were also amazed by Hilaria easily getting a foot rub by her husband and asked the technique, “So that’s the trick?? I’m trying it out tonight,” a fan wrote, while another echoed, “no other way to ask for a foot rub.”