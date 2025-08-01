Arnold Schwarzenegger set to make a comeback with Predator franchise?

Arnold Schwarzenegger set to make big screen comeback with Predator franchise?

Arnold Schwarzenegger seems to be making a comeback to the big screen, according to director Dan Trachtenberg of the upcoming Predator: Badlands.

While speaking at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this week, Dan revealed that he and Arnold met for breakfast and he is “planning to cook up stuff for that guy”.

The movie-maker, who is currently busy promoting Badlands movie, surprisingly announced that the Terminator actor "granted permission for his likeness" to appear in a new epilogue, which has been added to the recently released Predator: Killer of Killers.

Earlier in June, Arnold spoke to The Sunday Times and reflected on his stardom and shared its perks.

“What people miss the most is to get attention,” said the 77-year-old.

He continued, “That someone knows them, is aware of them, that they’re somebody. And so they go to a shrink.”

True Lies actor opened up that stars look out for recognition from their fans.

“They lie on the couch, and someone is listening to them. But I go out anywhere to a crowd, and they all listen,” mentioned Arnold while talking about the positive side of fame.

Commando actor explained, “I’m having fifty thousand shrinks sitting out there, and I don’t pay a penny. I get paid!”

Therefore, Arnold said that how could he complain about all of this?

However, he pointed out that there are times “when you go to a restaurant and someone comes up and says, ‘Can I take a picture of you?’”

“I can walk into this restaurant at any time, I can sit at any table I want, and I make no reservation,” disclosed the Kindergarten Cop star.

“For that, I take a picture with someone. It takes three minutes. So why would I complain?” he concluded.